Eighteen members of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson on Thursday, Dec. 5 to welcome Wisconsin State Regent Brenda Majewski as their special guest.
In her presentation Majewski stressed that DAR is a service organization, and each member should find her passion in serving not only the organization but also the community and country.
The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter has amassed 3,800 service hours so far this year volunteering time at historical museums and societies throughout the county, DAR activities, community groups and events and in churches.
At Thursday’s meeting, members brought supplies and monetary donations for the Jefferson County Literacy Council. They also gave a contribution to the WSDAR property, Fort Winnebago Surgeon’s Quarters. The DAR sponsors the Good Citizens program in seven high schools in Jefferson County.
DAR’s focus is patriotism, education, and historical preservation. To become a member of DAR, a woman must be at least 18 years of age and directly descended from a Revolutionary War patriot. Patriots are not limited to those who actually fought, but include those who helped in the revolutionary effort in any way, perhaps by providing cloth for tents, horses for the troops, or food and clothing to the soldiers as they moved from city to city.
There are genealogists in the chapter who help prospective members with finding a patriot and the documentation needed to support the lineage.
If interested in finding out more about the organization, you may contact Chapter Regent, Vicki Schicker at (920) 541-3332 or email, Schicker@hotmail.com.
