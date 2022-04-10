MILWAUKEE — The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation recently announced the recipients of this year's Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers, and principals.
Statewide, the foundation awards $6,000 each to the 100 winning teachers, 17 principals, and their schools, while student honorees receive a $10,000 scholarship. A total of 174 students achieved that honor.
The selection committee awards the Excellence Scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.
Teacher Fellowship recipients are selected for their superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students, their ability to motivate others, and their leadership and service within and outside the classroom.
Honorees for the greater Jefferson County region include:
Excellence scholars announced in 2022 include Owen Harris of Watertown, a student at Watertown High School; Sara Kronberg of Milton, a student at Milton High School; Madyson Nettesheim of Eagle, a student at Palmyra-Eagle High School; Sophia Walton of Elkhorn, a student at Whitewater High School, and Emma Zimmermann of Lake Mills, a student at Lake Mills High School.
Announced as an Initiative Scholar for this year is Eion Sullivan of Deerfield, a student at Cambridge High School.
Finally, Kiara Wolfram, a student at Fort Atkinson High School, has been announced as a Kohl finalist.
Kohl Teacher Fellows for 2022 from the greater Jefferson County area include Candice Franks of Whitewater, who teaches at Badger High School in Lake Geneva; and Whitney Updike of Janesville, who teaches at Washington Elementary School in Whitewater.
Initiative Scholarship recipients, chosen by their schools, have overcome significant obstacles or adversity, have demonstrated exceptional initiative in the classroom, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond, but have not yet received other academic-based scholarships.
