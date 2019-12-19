MILWAUKEE — Local students were among more than 1,800 people who received degrees at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commencement on Dec. 15 in Milwaukee.
UWM is the second largest university in the state of Wisconsin, with approximately 25,000 students, both undergraduate and graduate.
Kasten Robinson of Fort Atkinson received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the College of Engineering and Applied Science.
Samantha Schwartz of Fort Atkinson received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the College of Engineering and Applied Science.
Emily Ernest of Ixonia received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Letters and Science.
Katelyn Evans of Johnson Creek received a Bachelor of Business Administration for the Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business.
Tanner Musgrove of Whitewater received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Letters and Science. Abigail Ramirez of Whitewater received a Bachelor of Science from the Helen Bader School of Social Welfare.
