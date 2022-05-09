WHITEWATER - Back after a pandemic hiatus, the 2022 Southern Lakes Anthology features the work of many talented students from the greater Jefferson County area and beyond.
Third- through eighth-graders were invited to submit entries in several different categories, including drawings, fiction, poetry, illustrated writing, expository writing and cartoons.
All of the entries had to revolve around this year's theme of "Unstoppable."
The book was released May 18 at the honors reception for those published in the SLA. The reception took place at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater's Irvin L. Young Auditorium.
The anthology is the project of the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network, which offers student programming, staff development, and professional networking to meet the needs of gifted kids across southeastern Wisconsin.
FORT ATKINSON
From the Fort Atkinson schools, honorees included:
Fourth-grader Andrew Snethen, with his poetry entry, entitled "How to Become 34."
Fourth-grader Emma Smith, with her poetry entry, "Solar System."
Third-grader Delaney Riddell, with the prose entry, "The Girl Who Was Different."
Sixth-grader Aspen Eicken with the prose entry "Tiffany's Revenge."
Eighth-grader Samantha Mallin with the poetry entry "Remember Your Power."
Eighth-grader Tori Edwards with the illustrated writing entry "The Broken Glass.”
JEFFERSON
Published from the Jefferson school district were:
Jayden Ridgeman and Michael Wilson with their illustrated writing entry "Time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.