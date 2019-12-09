MILWAUKEE — The following individuals from Jefferson County are among the more than 1,800 prospective candidates for degrees attending University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee commencement exercises Sunday, Dec.15 in Milwaukee.
UWM is the second largest university in the state, with approximately 25,000 students, both undergraduate and graduate.
Those graduating with a degree include: Kasten Robinson from Fort Atkinson with a bachelor of science in Engineering from the College of Engineering and Applied Science; Samantha Schwartz of Fort Atkinson with a bachelor of science in Engineering from the College of Engineering and Applied Science; Emily Ernest of Ixonia with a bachelor of arts from the College of Letters and Science; Katelyn Evans of Johnson Creek with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business.
Also, Tanner Musgrove of Whitewater with a bachelor of arts from the College of Letters and Science; and Abigail Ramirez with a bachelor of science from the Helen Bader School of Social Welfare.
