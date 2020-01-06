PEORIA — Bradley University announced the Fall 2019 dean’s list. To be eligible for the dean’s list a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
The following have made the dean’s list: Alexi Beltre of Whitewater is a Finance major. Laura Stuart of Sullivan is a Civil Engineering major. Devin Servin of Milton is a History and Social Studies Edu major. Ryan Cox of Milton is a Marketing major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.