Fort Atkinson parents who might have received a concerned call from their teenager Monday morning during a school "lockdown" can rest assured their child was in no danger.
Marissa Weidenfeller, director of communications for the School District of Fort Atkinson, said that the "soft lockdown" occurred as part of a pre-scheduled but unannounced visit from the Fort Atkinson Police Department and its K-9 unit.
In keeping with policy during these procedures, the building was placed on a soft lockdown, also known as a "hold in place," to ensure that this routine practice was carried out with fidelity, Weidenfeller said.
She shared information from the district's safety policy defining this type of hold, which can be activated when there is a medical emergency, severe weather, or a credible or imminent threat identified outside of the building. During a "soft lockdown," students and staff are instructed to remain within the building and continue with business as usual, but no individuals will be allowed into or out of the building.
Weidenfeller also cited the example of police activity near the building as a time when this hold could be activated.
"Students and staff were in no danger at any time," said a notice that went out to families later in the day. "Today’s pre-scheduled event was handled in the same manner as it has been in the past."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.