Badger Bank congratulates the retirement of Ann Herdendorf, a valued employee of Badger Bank for 18 years. Herdendorf started her career at Badger Bank as the Senior Trust Officer in November 2004. In 2008 Ann was named Senior Vice President in charge of the bank’s Trust and Investment Department.

“Ann has been an integral member of Badger Bank”, said bank president Dave Keleher. “She has been a staple to our organization throughout the years, and has been an important member of our team. We wish her all the best in her retirement.”

