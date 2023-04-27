Badger Bank congratulates the retirement of Ann Herdendorf, a valued employee of Badger Bank for 18 years. Herdendorf started her career at Badger Bank as the Senior Trust Officer in November 2004. In 2008 Ann was named Senior Vice President in charge of the bank’s Trust and Investment Department.
“Ann has been an integral member of Badger Bank”, said bank president Dave Keleher. “She has been a staple to our organization throughout the years, and has been an important member of our team. We wish her all the best in her retirement.”
In the 18 years of her service Herdendorf helped customers plan and identify their investment goals and retirement planning. Working with estate planning and trust services, Herdendorf provided guidance to her customers to ensure their wishes were executed to their unique needs. Herdendorf received the Certified Trust and Financial Advisor designation by the Institute of Certified Bankers in 2005. She also graduated from Cannon Trust School in 2005 and received her associate’s degree in Accounting from MATC-Madison. Ann has extensive community service background through her career including The Council for Performing Arts in Jefferson, Jefferson County Humane
Society, board member for the Jefferson County Elder Abuse I team, and member of the Fort HealthCare Giving Circle.
She plans on spending time with friends and family during retirement and just enjoying what life has to offer. We congratulate Ann for all she has done for Badger Bank and are excited for her to take the next steps into the next phase of her life.
