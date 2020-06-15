After 30-year-plus careers in public education, this year’s crop of retirees went out not with a bang, but with a whimper as the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools across the country into online instruction during the final quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Fieldtrips? Out. Final competitions? Canceled. Awards ceremonies? Online only. Retirement parties? Not onsite. A last classroom meetup with students? No chance.
For teachers who had spent their whole professional lives building personal relationships with their students and with their peers in the education field, this was a rough way to end their careers.
“There were days I felt really, really low,” said Kristin Peppey, special education teacher at West Elementary School, who is retiring after 34 years teaching in Jefferson.
Retiring this year from the School District of Fort Atkinson are:
Brenda Thayer, a social studies teacher at Fort Atkinson Middle School, retiring after 32 years with the district; Jeff Agnew, Fort Atkinson High School agriculture teacher for the past 31 years; Heidi Kosak, music teacher at Purdy Elementary School for the last 13 years; Bobbie Rawinski, fourth-grade teacher at Barrie Elementary School, who put in 36.5 years with the district; Roger Rumppe, Fort Atkinson High School chemistry teacher, logging 32 years with the district; Leslie Ott, math interventionist at the Barrie and Purdy elementary schools, who put in 19 years with the district; Diane Lonsdale, Fort Atkinson High School psychologist for the past four years; and Debbie Kopps, administrative assistant to the district administrator and school board.
Retiring this year from the School District of Jefferson are:
Diane Haas, kindergarten teacher at East Elementary School, who has put in 33 years with the district, and her classroom paraprofessional/teacher’s aide, Joyce Herro, who has put in 21 years; Deb Wedl, administrative assistant at East Elementary School for the past 27 years; Mary Emerick of West Elementary School, special education paraprofessional for 31 years; Kristin Peppey, special education teacher for the last 34 years at West Elementary School; Joan Fitzgerald, who has taught math at Jefferson High School for the past 33 1/2 years; Kathy Schereck, vocal music director for the past 17 years at Jefferson High School (2020 Crystal Apple Nominee), Lynn Weyer, who has taught art at Jefferson High School for the past 23 years; Dan Wilharm, who has put in 35 years with the district, retiring at Jefferson Middle School Dean of Students and middle school athletic director; and Jody Smithback, fourth-grade teacher at Sullivan Elementary School for the past 26 years (2020 Crystal Apple nominee.)
Profiles on these educators will follow in coming issues.
