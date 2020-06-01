Jenna Lovejoy and Mika Gutoski earned the Fort Atkinson athletes of the year for their performances as seniors in the Class of 2020.
Their awards were among dozens of athletes honored at the Blackhawk Athletic Ceremony posted virtually by Fort Atkinson athletic director Steve Mahoney on Monday night. The event was held virtually during the coronavirus pandemic that is responsible for infecting people with covid-19.
“I would like to express my appreciation to all of the student-athletes, coaches and families that participated in our programs this year,” said Mahoney in his remarks welcoming those viewing the pre-filmed banquet Monday. “Covid-19 has forced us to become stronger than we already were and appreciated education-based athletics more than we ever have. Tonight, as we celebrate the successes of Fort Atkinson Athletics, I ask that we all stay positive through this adversity and support all of the people globally who are affected and have altered their lives during these unprecedented times.”
Lovejoy was a three-time state qualifier for the WIAA Division 1 state cross country meet. Lovejoy intends to run both cross country and track at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse next year where she will pursue a degree in physical education.
Gutoski qualified for the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling meet in just his second season wrestling. He also was MVP for the football team. Gutoski will try out to play for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater as a football player in the fall.
During the award ceremony, 15 MVPs for the fall and winter sports teams were awarded. All three WIAA state qualifers were recognized as well — Lovejoy, Gutoski and junior wrestler Thomas Witkins.
The Fort Atkinson Legion Award was given to Caleb Haffleder, a boys volleyball and boys basketball player who intends to play basketball at Loras College next year. The Legion Auxiliary Award was given to Maddie Hansen, who was a state qualifier in track and field and is committed to the Air Force Academy.
Rhiley Frohmader and Ryan Hartman each were named Blackhawk Sportsmanship award winners. Frohmader was a volleyball, basketball and softball player. Hartman baseball player recognized for his “unwavering commitment to his teammates, the program and his school.”
Also recognized during the banquet was Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Ryan Gerber, who was named Coach of the Year. Gerber surpassed Terry Kramer as the second all-time leader in career wins with 88 in his nine-year career. Frank Weiss has the lead in school history with 118. The Blackhawks finished the wrestling season with 14 wins and two individual state qualifiers.
