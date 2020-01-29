MADISON — The third man connected to the March 2018 fatal shooting of a Fort Atkinson’s Julian Patterson was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison followed by six years on extended supervision.
A prosecutor and the Dane County Circuit Court Judge John Hyland agreed that Patterson, 20, would not have been shot had it not been for Gary C. Mays Jr.’s involvement in a drug deal turned deadly.
Mays, 18, of Madison, was tried twice before being convicted in November on armed robbery/felony murder charges. He faced a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison.
Assistant District Attorney William Brown said suspicion quickly fell on Mays and Travon Jackson as they were known to Fitchburg police investigating the shooting that occurred in an apartment complex parking lot.
Mays and Jackson had a reputation for “ripping off” those who sold them marijuana, said Hyland, and they did the same to Patterson, who was accompanying girlfriend Khariyhana Martin, who arranged with Jackson to deliver about three ounces of marijuana for $700.
Patterson drove Martin’s minivan to the Fitchburg apartment complex and was met by Mays and Joshua McInnis, then 18.
According to the criminal complaint, Mays got into the back seat of the vehicle with Patterson and McInnis got into the front with Martin to conduct the drug deal, Martin said.
McInnis demanded the marijuana and pointed the gun at Patterson. Mays grabbed one of Patterson’s pockets and asked if he had anything else. When Patterson replied he didn’t, Mays began to hit him while McInnis continued to point the handgun at Patterson.
The complaint states that Patterson fought back, but was pinned against a door before escaping outside and moving behind the van. Martin said she had the marijuana in her lap and McInnis was trying to take it from her. Patterson told Martin to let it go, which Martin said she eventually did.
Both Mays and McInnis followed Patterson behind of the van and continued to fight. Martin said Patterson was knocked to the ground and McInnis, while standing over him, fired a shot. Both men fled.
Patterson was pronounced dead at a local hospital from a gunshot wound.
After the three men were arrested, McInnis was charged with first-degree intentional homicide charges. He later pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide and Judge Hyland sentenced him to 21 years in prison.
Jackson, who was in Columbus at the time of the shooting and communicated with Martin by Facebook messages, pleaded guilty to being a party of the crime of armed robbery. Hyland sentenced him to five years in prison and five years on extended supervision.
Mays never admitted to participating in the robbery and his first trial ended last January in a mistrial, with seven jurors saying they couldn’t convict him, Mays’ attorney, Diana VanRybroek said Wednesday.
Mays testified at both trials and clung to his innocence Wednesday.
“I’m not a killer. I’m not a robber; I’m no gunslinger,” he told Hyland.
Mays said he only wanted to buy “weed” and ran before the shot was fired.
“I didn’t want someone to die. He seemed like a cool person,” Mays said of Patterson.
VanRybroek said she disagreed with the jury verdict and asked for a probation-only sentence. She noted that between trials, Mays was released on conditions and he didn’t violate them except for once testing positive for marijuana. His record on release indicates he would not be a danger to the community on probation, VanRybroek said.
Brown said Mays and his co-defendants chose to ruin their lives and the lives of others for a “couple of hundred bucks of marijuana.”
He called Mays integral to the shooting, as he initiated the confrontation and grabbed Patterson.
“If not for Mays, this wouldn’t have happened,” Brown said.
It was the third sentencing Patterson’s mother, Nicole Hayes, had attended and she told Judge Hyland that this was the hardest one yet. She said she was tired of hearing clichés about her son being in heaven and that she will see him eventually.
“I don’t want to wait a lifetime to see him. I want to see him now … I don’t want to live a life without him … He was my rock” after her husband died, she said.
She praised Patterson’s kindness to others, donating blood and being an organ donor, although efforts to save his life prevented doctors from harvesting his organs, she said.
In contrast, Mays bragged about having money in his pockets while his mother was evicted, Hayes said.
“I hope you have a life of suffering and pain,” Hayes told Mays in asking Hyland to impose a long sentence.
Patterson’s grandfather, James Gloyd, told Hyland that he wasn’t going to say what an awful toll Patterson’s death has had on the family because Mays “doesn’t give a damn.
“He’s a gangster. Give him parole and he’ll violate it,” he said.
Gloyd said he grew up in a street gang like Mays’ J Block, but in Milwaukee where they were called the ‘Burleigh Boys.” He said he woke up when a member was sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery, and Gloyd urged Hyland to sentence Mays to enough years in prison that it affects him in the same way.
“You’ll have nothing the rest of your life and I hope you live a long life,” he told Mays.
Gloyd told Hyland that Jackson “had you fooled” with his politeness act and got a light sentence, asking him not to make the same mistake with Mays.
Hyland said Mays deserved a sentence that fell between McInnis’ and Jackson’s because while McInnis pulled the trigger and Jackson set up the meeting, Mays was part of the crime that led to Patterson’s death.
Mays dropped out of high school, never held a job and lived an aimless life that held few positives for him or others, Judge Hyland said.
Just months before the shooting, Mays was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, which was a 9-millimeter pistol. Hyland sentenced Mays to nine months in prison on the charge consecutive to the sentence on felony murder/armed robbery.
Brown will present a restitution request to Hyland within 60 days.
Hyland indicated he expected VanRybroek to appeal Mays’ conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.