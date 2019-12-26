MADISON, (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve homicide in Madison.
The victim has been identified as Sheila Green, 63, of Madison. The suspect was booked shortly after midnight Wednesday on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide, police said.
Green was shot to death, according to Madison Police Lt. Kipp Hartman.
“The investigation is still in the very early stages, but at this time we do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community,” Hartman said in a statement.
The incident is the fourth reported homicide in Madison this year and the second this month. Marcus T. Hamilton, 20, is charged with the Dec. 14 shooting death of Gunnar T.G. Holum, 18, after a drug deal turned into a robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.