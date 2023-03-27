Man found dead at Whitewater bridge By Steve Sharp steves@dailyunion.com Mar 27, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Police Department, and Fire and EMS services recovered the body of a 47-year-old man that was suspended from the Main Street Bridge Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m.The death is being ruled a suicide that occurred late Saturday, authorities said.The man was identified as 47-year-old Cameron Bicknell of Whitewater, according to a press release from the department.The Walworth County Medical Examiner was called to the scene to assist in the death investigation and an autopsy was scheduled, the release reads in part.Immediate access to the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available by dialing 988.Walworth County residents can also connect to a county crisis line at 262-741-3200.Jefferson County residents can obtain help at 920-674-3105.Help may also be obtained by calling the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 or by calling 911, according to the release. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now One dead after high-speed chase Monday from Watertown to Ixonia on Highway 16 10 Questions with Dianne Owens of Farmington's Wisteria Castle Jefferson's East Elementary School hallway tiles a bit of a mystery Fort Atkinson Police Report March 20 Familiar face, Clark, to assume director of public works post in Jefferson Latest e-Edition Screentime 3-23 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-23
