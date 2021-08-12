JEFFERSON — A 37-year-old Dousman man has been ordered to serve 15 years and nine months in the Wisconsin State Prison System after he was convicted on one count each of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and bail jumping related to a 2020 motor vehicle crash in Sullivan.
David J. Bautch had entered pleas of no contest to the charges — a felony and misdemeanor, respectively — and, as a result, presiding Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Gruber dismissed one count each of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood alcohol content, operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content. All of the dismissed charges were second offenses.
Bautch was convicted on the charge of bail jumping because he was free on a bond from Waukesha County for second-offense operating while intoxicated at the time of his crash in Jefferson County.
Bautch was convicted earlier this week in Jefferson County Circuit Court of the offenses that related to a one-vehicle crash in March of 2020 in Sullivan that killed a Helenville woman. Michelle MacDonald, 54, of Helenville, the lone passenger in the Bautch vehicle died in the crash.
Bautch will serve a bifurcated sentence in prison, which means he will spend 10 years of initial confinement and five years on extended supervision on the homicide conviction, as well as nine months in prison on the bail jumping conviction, concurrently. As conditions of his extended supervision, he must undergo AODA assessment and follow through with treatment recommendations, maintain absolute sobriety, have no operation of a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and comply with DNA sample provisions. His driver’s license was also revoked for five years.
According to a criminal complaint in the Jefferson County matter, Bautch was charged in connection with a crash that occurred in March of 2020 in the 1500 block of County Trunk CI. The crash site is just west of Roger Road, near Sullivan.
At the crash scene, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputies saw a blue Chevrolet Camaro in the south ditch line. It had severe passenger-side damage. The vehicle was driven by, and registered to, Bautch, the complaint stated.
“There were three people standing outside the vehicle — a female subject, a male subject and a second male subject identified by his Wisconsin Driver’s license as David J. Bautch,” the complaint said.
The deputies noted they could detect a strong odor of intoxicants, slurred speech, and red, bloodshot eyes when they had contact with Bautch at the crash scene.
“As they walked back toward his squad car, (an attending deputy) noted that the defendant was very unbalanced,” the complaint said.
A witness to the crash told deputies she had come upon the accident and found Bautch lying in the westbound lane of the road. She said Bautch had admitted to her that he had been drinking and was the driver of the vehicle.
“(The witness) pointed out a Bud Light can in the road,” the complaint stated, adding a deputy noticed blood on the roadway.
Investigators said they approached the vehicle and noticed severe damage to the passenger-side door and windshield area. They then went to the driver’s side of the vehicle and observed MacDonald, who was pinned in the passenger’s seat and unresponsive.
“Her legs were pinned underneath the passenger-side dashboard and her body was leaning toward the driver’s seat,” the complaint stated.
Assistant Medical Examiner Larry Warwick arrived and determined that MacDonald was deceased.
Investigators asked Bautch how much he had to drink and he replied, “a lot.”
Bautch said he had been drinking that evening in Palmyra and had approximately six beers. Investigators asked for the passenger’s name, but Bautch would not provide it, “stating she was a friend and he did not know her name and he did not know where they were going. During their discussion the defendant admitted he had been previously arrested for drunk driving,” the complaint said.
Bautch was then transported to Aurora Summit Hospital at Oconomowoc for medical clearance. He was found to have a preliminary breath test reading of a blood-alcohol concentration of .173.
After providing a blood sample at Aurora, Bautch admitted he had consumed seven 12-ounce cans of Bud Light starting around 10:30 a.m. and he stopped when he crashed. He then identified the passenger as MacDonald, whom he had known for approximately two years.
“The defendant admitted that he drove the car and Michelle was the passenger,” the complaint stated. “He advised they were drinking at the Sullivan Saloon and were heading back to Michelle’s residence. He estimated he was traveling approximately 60 mph and he did not know how he hit a tree. The defendant stated there was no texting and that there was nothing mechanically wrong with the vehicle.”
Detectives noted that, at the time of the crash, Bautch was out on bond related to an open case pending in Waukesha County for alleged operating while intoxicated as a second offense. Conditions of his Waukesha County bond stated he was to maintain absolute sobriety and he was not to use or possess alcohol, drugs or controlled substances without a valid prescription.
An autopsy conducted on MacDonald in Milwaukee County indicated she sustained several fatal injuries, including a broken back and neck.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.