CHICAGO (AP) — A man who worked with Jussie Smollett testified Wednesday that the former “Empire” actor recruited him and his brother to fake a homophobic and racist attack on him in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago.
Abimbola Osundairo said Smollett asked him and his brother “to fake beat him up” and instructed them on how to carry out the January 2019 hoax. Smollett planned a “dry run” and gave him a $100 bill to buy supplies for the staged attack, Osundairo said.
He said he and his brother agreed because Osundairo, who worked as a stand-in on “Empire,” felt indebted to Smollett for helping him with his acting career.
Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report — one count for each time he gave a report, to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.
Smollett’s defense attorney says he was a “real victim” and that the brothers’ accounts are unreliable.
Osundairo said that a few days prior to the attack, Smollett showed him some hate mail he said he received at the “Empire” studio. Jurors viewed the note, which included a drawing of a person hanging by a noose, with a gun pointed at the stick figure and the letters “MAGA,” an apparent reference to then-President Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again.”
He said a few days later that Smollett sent him a text message asking to meet up “on the low,” which he took to meet in private about something secret. Osundairo said when they met up, Smollett asked him “to beat him up” and asked if his brother could help.
“I was confused, I look puzzled,” Osundairo said, and then “he explained he wanted me to fake beat him up.”
