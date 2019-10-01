WATERTOWN — On Friday, Oct. 18, Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown will present its annual Fall Festival Program. This year, the program is entitled “Operation Auca,” the true story of five young missionaries who gave their lives to share the gospel of Christ with a savage and reclusive tribe in the jungles of Ecuador.
Featuring compelling narration and music by the MBU choirs, orchestra and Heritage Singers, the program will begin at 7 p.m. There is no cost for entry.
