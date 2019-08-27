NEW YORK — Seattle Mariners right fielder Keon Broxton has been suspended for two games by Major League Baseball for throwing equipment on the field that hit an umpire after striking out looking.
MLB handed down the suspension and undisclosed fine Tuesday, a day after the 29-year-old Broxton was ejected for the first time in his career.
Broxton is a former Milwaukee outfielder who, along with pitching prospect Trey Supak, was acquired in a trade with Pittsburgh for Jason Rogers.
Broxton threw his bat down, flipped his helmet off and threw one of his batting gloves behind him after a disputed third strike call in the second inning of Monday night’s 5-4 loss to the Yankees. The batting glove appeared to hit plate umpire Manny Gonzalez.
The league says Broxton is appealing the discipline, meaning he is allowed to play until the process is complete.
