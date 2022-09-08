The following have made application for marriage licenses with Jefferson County Clerk Kay Basler.
Gregory Dean Anderson of Oakland to Linda Ann Gould of Waukesha.
Tyler Allen Beaumont to Kayla Elizabeth Haberkorn, both of Watertown.
Austin Jospeh Becker to Makayla Ann Loppnow, both of Ixonia.
Johnathon Raymond Behrend to Alyssa Nichole Weber, both of Jefferson.
Fredrick James Brown to Patricia Brandi Kingston, both of Waterloo.
Carter Alan Buchta of Ixonia to Samantha Nicole Schultz of Lake Mills.
Kevin James Chelminiak to Jessica Lee Timm, both of Sullivan.
Brady Steven Colden to Paige Marie Flitcroft, both of Johnson Creek.
Jonathan James Cory to Hannah Mae Swenson, both of Johnson Creek.
Kelly Scott Cox to Malgorzata Starzycka, both of Jefferson.
Luke Anthony Davidson to Ashley Marie Sanchez, both of Fort Atkinson.
Kody Ryan Deegan of Jefferson to Megan Emily Hansen of Fort Atkinson.
Liam Troy Dewane to Ashley Elizabeth Daum, both of Woodstock.
Trenton Jay Dominy to Isabella Melissa Miles, both of Fort Atkinson.
Jon Glenn Duckert to Linda Jean Flint, both of Cambridge.
Troy Austin Essmann of Sullivan to Marissa Jean Otterstatter of Watertown.
Nikko Anthony Faciano to Katherine Ann Pleotis, both of Crystal Lake.
Wendy Lynn Franke to Sandra Hall Brewer, both of Cambridge.
Joseph David Grady of Cottage Grove to Lauren Marie Blank of Jefferson.
Alex John Hauser to Amanda Marie Shuda, both of Johnson Creek.
Steven James Helmke to Anne Marie Dahlie, both of Watertown.
Jeffrey William Hill to Jordyn Ann Messling, both of Jefferson.
Peter Alan Huizinga to Clara Antionette Bruck, both of Watertown.
Mccoy Richard Jaeckel of Cold Spring to Sheila Rose Weninger of Rubicon.
Cyle James Jedrzejewski of Farmington to Laura Danielle Gunst of Watertown.
Ryan Daniel Johnson to Lisa Sue Navine, both of Fort Atkinson.
Kaden Lee Junker to Courtney Amber Kreger, both of Jefferson.
Thomas Charles Klein to Erica Isbed Zuniga Peralta, both of Fort Atkinson.
Preston Edward Klug to Katrina Marie Kube, both of Waterloo.
Logan Jeffrey Koch to Megan Carol Marie Agnew, both of Fort Atkinson.
