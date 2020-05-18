JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson received a total of $5,010 in donations for May, bringing the total donations to the district for the 2020 calendar year to $49,611.41.
The Jefferson Middle School Parent-Teacher Organization made the largest single contribution this month, contributing $4,710 toward a copy of the Jefferson Middle School memory book so that every JMS student will be able to receive one at the end of the school year.
The PTO typically has sponsored a copy of the memory book for all eighth-graders as they leave the school.
However, this year with the pandemic cutting off in-person classes before the end of the third quarter and students not being able to return to the school buildings for the rest of the year, the PTO stepped up to provide copies of the memory book for every student.
Like a high school yearbook, these books contain photos of activities, teams and events from earlier in the school year. With spring sports, extracurriculars and events cut off, this year the memory book coordinators put a call out for student submissions of all kinds to round out the rest of the memory book and provide a memento of these strange times.
Additional donations accepted by the school board this month include:
• From Jill and Nathan Fuller, $50 toward student lunches districtwide.
• From Jodi Cincotta, $150 toward student lunches districtwide.
• From an anonymous donor, $100 to be used to assist families in need during the COVID-19 shutdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.