WHITEWATER — The Irvin L. Young Memorial Library, in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, is hosting a monthly Memory Café for individuals who are living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI), early-stage Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and their care partners.
This free social event is held on the second Monday of every month in the Library Community Room at 431 W. Center St. in Whitewater, at 10:30 a.m.
The next meeting will be Nov. 11.
The theme will be gratitude.
The Memory Café offers participants a safe and fun way to share their stories and socialize with others who have similar experiences.
Learn how staying physically, socially and mentally active is good for the brain. If you are attending for the first time please call 800-272-3900.
