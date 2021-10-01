1 Year Ago, October 2020A massive blaze destroyed a multi-section metal pole building at Cold Spring Egg Farm B between Whitewater and Palmyra. The Palmyra Fire and Rescue Department was alerted to the fire by a passerby who called 911. Crews were dispatched around 3:30 a.m. and they were the first to respond, said Palmyra Public Safety Department Director James Small.
20 Years Ago, October 2001Jefferson Middle School students added a little TLC to care packages headed to New York’s relief workers. Personalized, hand-written and decorated notes from every student traveled straight to “ground zero” at the collapsed World Trade Center site. The letters went inside backpacks of food, water and cleaning supplies for relief workers.
40 Years Ago, October 1981Two Fort Atkinson students are among some of the “quickest studies” on the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater campus — members of the Warhawk Marching Band who learn a different routine for every home football game.
70 Years Ago, October 1951A group of Fort Atkinson residents, ranging from businessman to farmers to students to teachers, is back in the city sporting knowledge of the conservation of natural resources. The group was comprised of 57 people.
100 Years Ago, October 1921Playing exceptionally good football in all but parts of the first and third quarters, Fort Atkinson High School defeated the highly touted Monroe team at the City Park, 27 to 6. Victory was brought to the locals by good hard, fast, clean playing. They demonstrated beyond a doubt that they are well fortified to eliminate all comers.
150 Years Ago, October 1871A house and barn, in the town of Waterloo, took fire in some strange manner, and was utterly consumed. The clothing, provisions and furniture contained in the house, as well as a threshing machine and other farming implements stored in the barn, were also burned.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.