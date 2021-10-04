1 Year Ago, September 2020The L-Cats, who will be gunning for their fourth consecutive trip to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships later this month, went beyond posting a perfect 15-point score by sending their first nine runners through the finish line ahead of anyone else during the girls race at a triangular Saturday at Watertown High School. Freshman Ava Vesperman won the girls race in 20 minutes, 53 seconds. Seniors Brooke Fair and Lauren Winslow, freshman Olivia and senior Jade Pitta combined to collect all the meet medals and deliver Lake Mills its perfect score.
20 Years Ago, September 2001Fair weather played a huge roll in the success of this year’s Fall Festival and all-city rummage sale in Fort Atkinson. Blue skies and bright sunshine were all that were needed to coax bargain-hungry shoppers to Fort Atkinson for what Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce called “the biggest tourist event of the year.”
40 Years Ago, October 1981Either 5-year-old Brenda Romens of Fort Atkinson is either very lucky or very good, for she has won two bicycles, a 10-speed and a NFL bicycle decorated with the Green Bay Packer emblem, and a lantern in three recent contest.
70 Years Ago, October 1951The Jefferson Eagles football team scored a 6-0 triumph over the Lake Mills L-cats to gain a share of first place in the Rock Valley conference. Bob Rue set up the love touchdown in the third period when he intercepted an L-Cat pass on his own ten and lugged it to midfield before being downed.
100 Years Ago, October 1921Seed corn will be plentiful and cheap next spring if the amount saved this fall is any criterion. The fully developed ears are usually thrown aside for seed while the corn is being husked and quality is so good this year that the seed ears in a shock frequently outnumber the ears to be used for feed.
150 Years Ago, October 1871Carl Goeldner, the founder of the first music house in Watertown, has restocked his ware room, with some of the finest musical instruments to be found in the west. He does a strictly square, honorable trade, and has an immense assortment from which to select.
