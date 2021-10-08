1 Year Ago, October 2020All issues of the Daily Jefferson County Union – from its founding in 1870 through 90 days ago – are now available online. The earliest newspapers from 1870-1891 were made digitally available in 2017, through a project spearheaded by the Dwight foster Public Library of Fort Atkinson and its Friends of the Library, the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation and the Daily Jefferson County Union. Now, the rest of the archive has been digitized and added to the online collection.
20 Years Ago, October 2001October, November and December have been proclaimed Wisconsin Immunization Season by Gov. Scott McCallum. During these months, city and county health departments, doctors, clinics and others around the state will offer influenza immunization-flu shot clinics. The best time to get a shot is in the fall before flu season starts. By getting a shot, one will also avoid spreading the flu to loved ones.
40 Years Ago, October 1981At Fort Atkinson’s Rockwell Elementary School, pupils in the fifth and sixth grade raced against time last Friday to solve the mind-boggling “Rubic Cube.” The goal of the puzzle is to move the “mini-cubes” so that the colors on each side of the larger cube match. The overall winner was Matt Bolton, a sixth grader who solved the puzzle in 8 minutes and 40 seconds.
70 Years Ago, October 1951The Jefferson County Fair attendance report for the year of 1951 showed an increase of 1,843 in total ticket sales. Last year 20,943 persons attended the fair as compared with 22,777 this year. While the gate admission was up approximately 1,000 single admissions, the reduction in price from 55 cents last year to 50 cents this year would make the amount received from single admissions about the same for both years.
100 Years Ago, October 1921The high school football warriors have been working hard this week for the battle Saturday at Janesville. Janesville has a strong team this year and the locals will have to put forth their very best efforts to win. The lineup will be practically the same that vanquished Whitewater last Saturday. Many fans will follow the team and root for a local victory.
150 Years Ago, October 1871Attorney General Barlow, of Madison, opened his campaign in Jefferson county by a speech at Lake Mills on Tuesday night, and at Fort Atkinson on Wednesday night. The meeting in Lake Mills was well attended, although the fact that the public mind everywhere is completely absorbed with the thought of the recent calamities by fire, undoubtedly interfered with the attendance.
