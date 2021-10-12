1 Year Ago, October 2020Travel by the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson and view the new outdoor display, titled “Governor W. D. Hoard’s Insider’s Guide to Government.” This exhibit explores the basics of civid and what makes the United States government unique. Museum volunteer Phil Niemeyer designed and built the frames, while museum staff wrote and designed the exhibit text panels.
20 Years Ago, October 2001Personalized, hand-written and decorated notes from every student at Jefferson Middle School were added to care packages that traveled to New York relief workers, straight to “ground zero” at the World Trade Center site. Samara Noll, a teacher at the middle school, took the cards to New York, traveling with a group of volunteers from Second Harvest.
40 Years Ago, October 1981The Watertown Drop-In Center is open every Friday night during the fall and winter months from 7 to 9. The center provides Jefferson County individuals who are handicapped with a place to go and play games, or just a chance to sit and talk with friends. Participants also enjoy special events such as going out to eat, attending a square dance and going to festive parties near major holidays.
70 Years Ago, October 1951The Lake Mills chamber of commerce has extended an invitation to Jefferson County 4-H clubs to hold their annual Achievement Day program in Lake Mills on Wednesday evening in the high school gym. Last year’s event was held at Jefferson with an attendance of 800. This meting will mark the end of the 4-H club year.
100 Years Ago, October 1921At 96 years old, Dr. A. P. Burrus of Fort Atkinson has the distinction of being the oldest practicing dentist in the world. Dr. Burrus was born in Pennsylvania on Feb. 3, 1825. His long span of years covers many interesting points in the life and history of our nation, including the first operation of the railroad and invention of the telegraph.
150 Years Ago, October 1871Last Saturday the Fort Atkinson football team met its opponents on Janesville’s wet, slippery field. There ensued one of the most exciting games between high school teams in this part of the country. Considering the slipperiness of the field and the ball, there were surprisingly few fumbles.
