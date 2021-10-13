1 Year Ago, October 2020With portions of the two-story structure and equipment dating back to the 1960s, supervisors say it might be time to remodel the Jefferson County Courthouse and adjacent sheriff’s office and jail. The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, along with courthouse staff, architects and construction professionals, will spend the next few months deciding the extent to which the government complex will be remodeled, or if it will be renovated at all.
20 Years Ago, October 2001The Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson offers free Internet classes to the public. Classes include “Introduction to Using the World Wide Web,” which is geared toward people with little or no computer experience. It will cover definitions of computer terms, identifying features in a browser, using a mouse, navigating using a Web browser, locating a Web site for which the address is known and a little bit about searching the Web.
40 Years Ago, October 1981The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored “Fall Fashions from Fort Merchants,” a fashion show during the Farm-City Day pork barbecue. Fashions sown were furnished by Copp’s, Harriet’s, Jensen & Jones, K-mart, Mode O’Day, J. C. Penny, Sears and Roebuck catalog store, Wilson’s and Fort Atkinson Fur Co.
70 Years Ago, October 1951Goblins and ghosts will forsake their usual ride across the autumn sky this Halloween in order that they might parade down Fort Atkinson’s Main street. Local youngsters from age 2 through eighth grade have been invited to don a costume and join a lantern parade that will file through the city to the municipal building auditorium at 7 o’clock.
100 Years Ago, October 1921The Music Study Club concert, for the benefit of the schools will be given Tuesday evening at the M. E. Church. The committee has arranged a very fine program. All the receipts will go toward much needed phonographs for the several schools without them. Purchase tickets from the school children. Thirty-five and fifteen cents.
