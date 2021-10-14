1 Year Ago, October 2020An Aluminum pour was held at the Whitewater Cultural Arts Center. Richard Edward Gerhart Scheeler, an artist known locally as “REGS” and John Hallett, of Hallett Ironworks, worked together to move aluminum from a furnace into molds.
20 Years Ago, October 2001People who want to own their half of a duplex can now do so in Jefferson. The Jefferson Common Council approved zero-lot-line zoning, which allows two side-by-side residences on separate lots and with separate utility connections, but which share a common wall.
40 Years Ago, October 1981After decades of in cramped facilities, the Fort Atkinson Water Department is getting a remolded home. The first floor of the former fire station (and jail) on North Third Street has already been converted into a garage-maintenance-storage center for the department.
70 Years Ago, October 1951The Fort Atkinson City Council declared that it will need more time to decide whether a quonset building, composed of 4-foot masonry walls and a metal roof, constitutes a metal building or a masonry building with a fire resistant roof.
100 Years Ago, October 1921The Watertown Chamber of Commerce wants the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey circus to come to Watertown next year and has sent the circus agents a letter asking them to come.
150 Years Ago, October 1871The drought that the state has been experiencing has taken a sever toll on the local wells; a large number of the wells are drying up and difficulty is experienced in getting water from the wells for stock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.