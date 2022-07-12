Recently, volunteers working at the Jefferson Historical Museum were surprised with a $500 check presented to them form the Jefferson Kiwanis. In the past, the Jefferson Kiwanis have been responsible for providing support for may display cases in the museum as well as last year’s Children’s Corner which has proven popular with visitors.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Since he picked up the trumpet in the fourth grade, Wayne Hartwig has never set it down, and along the way, he’s also picked up the arranger’s pen and director’s baton. Hartwig, the Jefferson high School band director since 1965, has left his teaching job of nearly four decades to enter retirement.
40 Years Ago, 1982
Blue skies, pie topped with ice cream and the sounds of music beckoned Fort Atkinson residents to Barrie Park Monday night, where the city band presented the third of its four summer concerts. Members of the Nau Asia Council of the Camp Fire held an ice cream social in conjunction with the concert, with the $150 in proceeds to be given to the Dwight Foster Public Library building fund.
70 Years Ago, 1952
The Purple heart for wounds received in action in Korea is awarded to M/Sgt. Raymond C. Kisow, Jr., of Cambridge, Wis., in a bedside ceremony at the U.S. Army hospital in Yokohama, Japan.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Fort Atkinson families, unless they have their coal bins filled, will do well to buy an extra supply of winter clothing and bed clothes. A number of fine trees might be laid low for fuel and father may start breaking up the furniture. All this on account of the coal situation. Local dealers say the coal shortage will probably not leave any of us freezing to death, but the situation is not one to laugh at by any means.
150 Years Ago, 1872
Several boys were at play in the grain elevator of Wilcox, Southwell & Co. They were amusing themselves by jumping into the hopper while the grain was being drawn off into cars. One of the boys, a lad of 17 years of age, by the name of Chas. Widner remained too long in the hopper and was sucked down under the grain and smothered to death before assistance could arrive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.