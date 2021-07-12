1 Year Ago, July 2020Health officials are urging Jefferson County residents to wear a mask, social distance and wash their hands as Wisconsin hit its highest one-day total of positive COVID-19 cases Saturday with 926. After a spike in cases in Jefferson County over last weekend, cases here climbed to 315 with 7,640 negative cases on Friday and 360 with 8,077 cases on Sunday. While positive cases continue to climb, more 7,617 more people tested as of Sunday than the prior day.
20 Years Ago, July 2001In his youth, Allan Christian dreamed of owning his own dairy farm. For the last 38 years, he’s been too busy for dreaming. He’s been both raising a family and caring for the oldest continuously registered Guernsey dairy herd in the United States at a well-known dairy farm in Jefferson County. Christian became farm manager of the Hoard’s Dairyman Farm back in the days before big dairy expansions made the “farm manager” label common.
40 Years Ago, July 1981Eleven persons appeared in Jefferson and Walworth county courts on Friday to face charges stemming from a Whitewater police raid in which “moonshine,” marijuana, LSD and cocaine allegedly were confiscated.
70 Years Ago, July 1951Bit by bit, Fort Atkinson’s wash lines are losing that “tattle tale grey.” Thanks to co-operative industrialists, the city’s housewives are finding their white linens coming out “squeaky clean.” It’s all the result of a pretty general battle against smoke that local industry has been waging . . . and winning . . . for some time.
100 Years Ago, July 1921The ice cream social and jitney dance was well underway when rain began falling about 10:30 o’clock and sent the people scattering in all directions. The dancers were disappointed when the weather man turned on the faucet and forced Mussehl’s Ragadours to play Home Sweet Home.
150 Years Ago, July 1871Wednesday, July 5th was quite a day here in Lake Mills. We held an election and voted $29,500 in aid of the Wis. Northern R. R. After the votes were counted the boys really felt so elated that they thought they must effervesce, and so they set out a dry good box in the street and crowned it with a beer keg, and proceeded to “feel goot mit der pully lager peer.”
