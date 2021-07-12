1 Year Ago, July 2020The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of a Fort Atkinson man believed tobe responsible for fatally shooting his sister and brother-in-law last month. Kevin P. Anderson, 62, is wanted in connection with the murders of Nedra and James Lemke of Fort Atkinson outside his late father’s Town of Sumner house on June 16.
20 Years Ago, July 2001St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Fort Atkinson is working hard to bring the past and present together. Dr. Charlie Bardenwerper has donated a 1927 Moller organ console, 11 ranks of pipes, two main and two small pipe chests to mount the pipes and a swell box to the church. The goal is to restore and install this pipe organ so that worship services will be enhanced while maintaining the historic integrity of the church, built in 1928.
40 Years Ago, July 1981Lisa Leith, Rachelle Merson, and Debbie Moore of Fort Atkinson make up the first act to sign up for the Fort Fest Talent Show. The girls will sing “You Light Up My Life” in the under 16 years old portion of the contest.
70 Years Ago, July 1951Fort Atkinson had its first armed hold-up in several years about 1:30 p.m. today when a masked, elderly man, armed with either a shotgun or a rifle, held up the lone clerk in Carney’s Grocery store. The clerk was Mrs. Wilma Reich, 21. The man drove away in what was believed to be a 1937 Ford car. The man took only folding money, “somewhere between $25 and $50,” said Mrs. Reich.
100 Years Ago, July 1921One of Jefferson county’s most valuable cows died this week on the Milford Meadows farm near Lake Mills. The cow was Bess Burke Ormsby, a Holstein valued at $25,000. The cow had a record of 42 lbs. of butterfat in 7 days, 1,164 lbs. in a year and 26,000 lbs. of milk in a year. Bess Burke Ormsby was considered one of Wisconsin’s greatest dairy animals, according to milk testers.
150 Years Ago, July 1871The 95th anniversary of our national independence was celebrated in Palmyra on the 4th in a fine grove owned by our esteemed fellow citizen, Chas. H. Powers. It was on a point of land projecting into the Scuppernong, and for its shade and delightful and healthful lake breeze cannot be excelled.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.