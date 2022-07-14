The Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday designated the Potter’s Field cemeteries as a Jefferson County Historical Landmark. Jefferson County Potter’s Field consists of three associated cemetery areas created and utilized by the Jefferson County Poor Farm, located just west of County Highway W, from 1856 to 1950.
20 Years Ago, 2002
Metropolitan Opera singer Kay Sparling has no problem reaching the high notes, with her three-octave trained voice. Sparling has performed at venues worldwide as a professional opera singer and sung with the best in the business. Sparling moved to Whitewater from New York City after the devastation of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. She currently operates her own business, the Singing Star School of Vocal and Dramatic Arts, out of her home and the Fort Atkinson High School.
40 Years Ago, 1982
A new type of license plate will soon make an appearance on Wisconsin highways. The new plate is a red-on-white temporary operation plate which will be available at motor vehicle dealerships for their customers who do not have plates to transfer from another vehicle. The plates will carry an outline of the state in black, along with the legend “Temporary Operation Plate.”
70 Years Ago, 1952
A Milford resident today rounded out a full century of life in Jefferson County. That woman is Mrs. Julia Noon, a sweet old lady whose still active life belies the fact that she was born just 100 years ago today-… on July 14, 1852.
100 Years Ago, 1922
Three girls in Milwaukee, arrested for appearing in one-piece bathing suits, on the Oak St. beach Sunday, have threatened to wear the suits in court when their trial comes off this week. The girls are all dancers at the Marigold Gardens.
150 Years Ago, 1872
The people of Neenah have been considerably exercised over the finding of portions of the skeleton of a woman near that place, the other day. No woman is or has been missing, and now the question is, where did the skeleton come from?
