Students going back to parochial school this fall for the first time since March will notice plenty of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, including facemask wearing, social distancing and hand-sanitizing stations. Staff at schools in Jefferson County has been working to make sure everything is in place for students to return to in-person learning in almost five months. But some schools are offering an option for online schooling, as well.
20 Years Ago, August 2001
Ione Schopen, a Fort Atkinson resident who has done rosemaling for around 15 years, recently took top prizes at a national show. A small hanging cupboard took third place at the National Rosemaling Exhibition in Decorah, Iowa, and a large corner cupboard took second. The large piece alone took 500 to 600 hours of work.
40 Years Ago, August 1981
The heat lightening that lit the sky and threatened the American Legion Class A state tournament final game between Jefferson and Kimberly turned into thunderclaps and fireworks around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. That’s when Todd Endl ripped a grand-slam home run to give Jefferson a 5-2 win and a third consecutive state title.
70 Years Ago, August 1951
Fort Memorial hospital is doing a record business in adding to the next Jefferson county census. At this rate the taxpayers in the county may soon outnumber the dairy cattle. A total of 19 babies were born at the hospital here this week.
100 Years Ago, August 1921
A railroad crossing watchman has the same authority as a traffic policeman. His “Stop” sign should and must be regarded in the same light as a policeman’s whistle.
150 Years Ago, August 1871
We had the pleasure of seeing a splendid turn-out in the streets last week. It was a “One Hoss Shay,” the recent invention of our young friend Geo. Farge, and as the seat is very narrow, we presume is was made for courting purposes. Go ‘long.
