1 Year Ago, August 2020The City of Jefferson and the Friends of Goat Island worked together to host “Goat Fest” at Rotary Waterfront Park; “Goat Fest” featured goats from the island along with young goats on display, goat soap, merchandise for sale and a variety of live music.
20 Years Ago, August 2001The children of Bright Beginnings family daycare in Fort Atkinson recently completed a six-week butterfly project by releasing the painted lady butterflies they raised from caterpillars.
40 Years Ago, August 1981Accompanied by putt-putts and honking horns, horseless carriages of yesteryear chugged down Fort Atkinson’s Main Street Sunday afternoon. But their owners weren’t machine gun-carrying gangsters. Instead, the drivers were among the many entrants in the 11th annual Fort Fest parade. Winning the parade award for antique cars was Clay long’s 1930 Model A Ford.
70 Years Ago, August 1951Young Tommy Cook, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Cook, has come out with some pretty rare remarks, like most kids. But, the latest has his mommy wondering “Why?” Tommy’s daddy is out of town for a few days. The other day, while Tom and his mother were doing some shopping on Main st., Tommy came out with this: Whenever they passed a man on the street Tommy would look straight up and say, “My daddy isn’t home.”
100 Years Ago, August 1921An airplane passed over the city Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock headed southeast. It has been doing this for several days. It looks like regular service except that for our folks it is “too high.”
150 Years Ago, August 1871It is related of a certain German Justice of the Peace, in the north west corner of this county, that the first couple he married were greatly astonished to hear him close the marriage ceremony with the judicial admonition, “Und now may Gott Almighty haf mercy on your souls!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.