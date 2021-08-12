1 Year Ago, August 2020Jefferson County Parks Department staff has received reports of live wild animals released into area parks recently, and that sparked the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors to amend an ordinance that prohibits anyone from doing that.
20 Years Ago, August 2001A two-inch gas line was ruptured by a piece of debris Friday afternoon in the City of Lake Mills, leading to evacuation of at least two city blocks. While backfilling a hole, a rock apparently punched a hole through the gas line.
40 Years Ago, August 1981Some slept and others just looked about, but three pet animals took the annual Fort Fest Hamster Race seriously last Saturday. Winning the event are, in order of placing, Shane Alwin, Jefferson; Tim Scheller, and Jill Hammer, Fort Atkinson. Fifteen hamsters were entered in the event, in which the animals competed while running in clear plastic balls.
70 Years Ago, August 1951Fort Atkinson presently has an ordinance which requires that dogs be kept in so-called quarantine during the summer months. What would be wrong in putting such a ban on dogs running at large for 12 months of the year? That’s no new idea by any means. Several cities have passed a year round law preventing canines form running around and are apparently satisfied with such a regulation.
100 Years Ago, August 1921The fire-proof booth has been completed and the new machine installed at the Methodist church. The first picture will be shown on Sunday evening and will be “The Courtship of Miles Standish”, a six-reel film put out by the New Era Film Co. This is one of the best pictures to be had and everyone will enjoy it. Come and see for yourself.
150 Years Ago, August 1871
The Bank of Watertown placed in its room last week a burglar alarm telegraph of the most approved and ingenious style, and one that will not fail to arouse persons on the vicinity of the institution in case of a visitation from burglars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.