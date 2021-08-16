Mason Kent has completed the Fort Atkinson City Golf sweep. After winning the Fort Atkinson City Medalist Tournament in June, Kent captured the Fort Atkinson City Golf Match Play Tournament title Sunday, played at Koshkonong Mounds and sponsored by the Daily Union.
20 Years Ago, August 2001A Michigan-based company, which cleans and finishes gray iron casting for foundries serving the auto industry, is ceasing operations at its Fort Atkinson plant. Fort Atkinson Industries, a foundry service unit of Margate Industries, Inc., will be closing its doors on Aug. 31.
40 Years Ago, August 1981The Fort Fest Talent Show, slated for Saturday, Aug. 8 at the James F. Luther Junior High School, and the Fort Fest Family Fishing Contest, are both in need of contestants.
70 Years Ago, August 1951Fort Atkinson’s new Toastmasters’ club got off to a flying start at its first meeting at the Black Hawk hotel. A snappy one an sane-half hour program, with most of the 30 members present taking part, featured the session.
100 Years Ago, August 1921Secretary Roessler has closed with the Wm. Gause Attractions for four riding devices for the Jefferson County Fair to be held in this city September 18-16. This is the same company that furnished the rides at the fair of last year. This year’s rides will be a whip a merry-go-round and Ferris wheel and sea planes.
150 Years Ago, August 1871Many had the pleaure of attending an “Old Folks’ Concert,” which was held in Jefferson. The Institute Hall was well filled with an appreciative audience. The concert was given by the singers of Jet Farson, under the direction of Prof. Moses E. Cheaey, of Vermont.
