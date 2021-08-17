1 Year Ago, August 2020You can’t keep a good theater down. With that thought in mind, the Towne Cinema in Waterloo again is going to reopen after a brief closure as a result of COVID-19. Cleaning and sanitizing again is being conducted in preparation for this next reopening of the theater, and patrons can expect rigorous social distancing and masking requirements for the safety of all.
20 Years Ago, August 2001A gas valve was ruptured around 9:30 a.m. in the City of Lake Mills, leading to the evacuation of several city blocks. Crews from local private contractors working on sidewalks apparently struck the valve.
40 Years Ago, August 1981The fall meeting of the Jefferson County Women’s Bowling Association will be held Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Bark River Lanes in Rome. The Association will adopt a budget for the coming year at the meeting.
70 Years Ago, August 1951While it is often said “there is nothing new under the sun,” the Jefferson County Fair has scheduled something so old it is new to the present generation. Eddie Allen, the last of the hot air balloonist, will make a special balloon ascension at the Jefferson fair.
100 Years Ago, August 1921The annual Frieden’s church and Sunday school picnic was held at the city park on Sunday. On this day Rev. Max F. Zutz preached his farewell sermon at the church and all during the day he and hid family were made to feel the love, which has bound them to Frieden’s church for several weeks.
150 Years Ago, August 1871A friend has a playful little black kitten, full of antics, as all kittens are, whom the owner dubbed the “fifteenth amendment.” This name struck the fancy of a little six-year-old, who was heard the other day coaxing the kitten in the most affectionate tone of voice with, “come here, your dear little fifteenth commandment, you.”
