1 Year Ago, August 2020The annual Furry Friends 5k took place over the weekend with significant accommodations to assure safe social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The annual run/walk benefitting the Humane Society of Jefferson County took place at the Jefferson County Fair Park.
20 Years Ago, August 2001Bill Olson held a gathering of Vietnam veterans from all over the country that served together in the Delta Company Second Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, First Infantry Division, in 1967 and 1968, in Fort Atkinson.
40 Years Ago, August 1981The Jefferson County Pony and Horse Association’s annual Youth Show began at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. There were 36 classes for youths 18 and younger in the daylong event.
70 Years Ago, August 1951The Hollywood amateur contest will take place in the Fort Atkinson municipal auditorium. The variety contest is part of a national movement to discover new talent for television, radio, stage and screen.
100 Years Ago, August 1921About five hundred baseball fans were treated to a real game Sunday afternoon at the City Park, when a team composed of members of the Modern Woodmen of Busseyville met a team from the local Odd Fellows lodge. The battle was interesting from start to finish, as the fans were given everything in the baseball dictionary, and it was also an exciting game.
150 Years Ago, August 1871The weather has been extremely hot and dry, without rain since the night of the 5th of July, until Sunday night and Monday morning, when fine showers greeted the thirsty earth. The corn crop had commenced to suffer badly for lack of moisture, in some places being completely shriveled up. The rain, though light, did an immense amount of good.
