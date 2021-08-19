1 Year Ago, August 2020City officials, members of the Watertown Library Board of Trustees and library staff gathered to help break ground for the new Watertown Library Center. The new Watertown Library Center will include a 180-person meeting space to support large events and programming, several small meeting rooms, a drive-up book drop and a 3,000 square foot TalkRead-Play Center for children.
20 Years Ago, August 2001A miniature wood-model of downtown Jefferson, created by longtime city resident Elmer Waldman, can be found in the front window and along the walls of Waldmann’s Shoe Store. The project was created to document what, when and where Jefferson businesses had been downtown throughout the city’s history.
40 Years Ago, August 1981The Jefferson Public Library has wrapped up its children’s summer reading program events with a Renaissance Fair at Stoppenbach Park. The Renaissance Fair featured professional storytelling, games, treats and awards.
70 Years Ago, August 1951Playing with only eight players, the Jefferson carriers of the Daily Jefferson County Union defeated the Fort Atkinson carriers 11-5. It was the first baseball victory for Jefferson in three starts against their Fort rivals, who won the two previous games.
100 Years Ago, August 1921Thirteen members of the Fort Atkinson cavalry motored to the Watertown fair grounds to witness the drill events of the Watertown troopers. A program of 12 events was given with wrestling proving to be the best feature of the day. About 3,000 people were present to watch the exhibition.
150 Years Ago, August 1871The race course on the Fair Grounds in this village are being kept in fine condition for trotting this season, by several of our citizens who are interested in trotting horses.
