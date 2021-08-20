1 Year Ago, August 2020After a five-months hiatus, the Lakeside Lutheran and Fort Atkinson girls golf teams competed in a high school event as the Warriors earned a first-place finish at the Watertown Invitational Thursday at the Watertown Country Club.
20 Years Ago, August 2001The Jefferson Devils baseball team would not let history repeat itself, as it avenged a loss to the Stoughton a week before by drowning the Merchants, 6-0, advancing to the Home Talent League Southeast Section championship game in the process.
40 Years Ago, August 1981A free screening of Walt Disney’s “The Shaggy Dog” and several cartoons were featured in an outdoor film program sponsored by the Jefferson Recreation Department.
70 Years Ago, August 1951The pheasants raised by the Jefferson County Conservation Alliance in the pens near the county home will be released to the individual sportsmen’s clubs in the county.
100 Years Ago, August 1921Over 700 people assembled on Milwaukee Ave. west for the purpose of making a trip to Lake Geneva to boost Fort Atkinson’s 1921 Poultry Show and to let the people know our city is on the map.
150 Years Ago, August 1871The apple crop promises well in this section of the state. We have noticed several orchards in the vicinity of Lake Mills that will each afford a large yield. Grapes are fruiting well, and the prospect is highly favorable for a splendid crop of superior quality.
