1 Year Ago, August 2020A $10,000 federal grant through the North American Wetland Conservation Act is helping restore habitat for wild animals at Crawfish River Park, while at the same time making the greenspace more accessible for visitors.
20 Years Ago, August 2001No less than 10 people rolled up their sleeves and did the dirty work by officially breaking ground on Bethesda Lutheran Homes and Family Services’ $46-million Watertown campus renovation project. Those present at the ground breaking were Bethesda’s CEO, various board members, the project architect and contractor as well as the mayor of Watertown.
40 Years Ago, August 1981Jefferson was hit with high winds, heavy rains and hail, knocking out power to a large section of the city for about three hours. Lightning struck an insulator on a utility power pole, the insulator fell on the power lines causing an outage to a large section of the city.
70 Years Ago, August 195153 foreign students are to be houseguest in many of Fort Atkinson’s homes. Representing 16 countries, these students are preparing to spend their first year in American universities and colleges and are participating in a six-week orientation. During their weekend stay in Fort Atkinson, a “typical large-small” town, the students will visit various local industries and rural areas
100 Years Ago, August 1921Roy Jones’ aggregation of baseball experts performing under the good name of Jones’ Noth Siders whaled the living tar out of the wheezy South Side tribe manages by Bert Cunitz, and beat them 11 to 2. Although the pastime was lopsided, it was thoroughly enjoyed by the 225 howling fans present.
150 Years Ago, August 1871A stack of wheat and barley, each containing about 150 bushels of grain, in the town Aztalan, was burned. The fire was supposed to have been set by a couple of children who were playing by the stack at the time and in whose possession was found a small paper which had originally contained matches.
