1 Year Ago, August 2020The Jefferson Golf Course is doing very well this summer. So well, in fact, that use is up 20 percent from last year — even during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have had the most gorgeous summer,” said Nicole Roost, general manager of the course. There are a lot of new golfers coming out to the course, she said, with players from Jefferson County and surrounding cities.
20 Years Ago, August 2001Jones Park in Fort Atkinson was the place to be last weekend. The Tour de Fort Bicycle Club kicked off the day with its 15th consecutive Don Bakker Memorial Metric Century Bicycle Ride.
40 Years Ago, August 1981The entire city of Fort Atkinson can finally breathe a sigh of relief after Loren Rheineck wins the Fort Atkinson City Golf Tournament Championship after 30 years of waiting.
70 Years Ago, August 1951The Johnson Creek Merchants, league leaders of the northern division of the Central Wisconsin league walked off with the title of the first annual Lake Mills Invitational tournament by beating the Lake Mills Grays by a 6-2 count.
100 Years Ago, August 1921A man known as the “human fly” and an aviator visited and performed their so-called hair raising stunts. The “fly” scaled the wall of the Black Hawk Tavern by climbing the windowsills, window frames and other supports one after another until he reached the very top where he was assisted to safety by the aviator.
150 Years Ago, August 1871The Bank of Watertown placed in its room last week a burglar alarm telegraph of the most approved and ingenious style, and one that will not fail to arouse persons in the vicinity of the institution in case of a visitation from burglars.
