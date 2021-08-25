1 Year Ago, August 2020The Furry Friends 5K, a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Jefferson County, was held at Jefferson County Fair Park in a social-distanced format to help combat the corona-virus.
20 Years Ago, August 2001More than 270 students and parents attended an ice cream social at the newly named Lutheran Elementary School in Fort Atkinson. The event features tours of the school, Ice cream, face painting and plenty of games for the youngsters to enjoy.
40 Years Ago, August 1981Construction continues on the &2.2 million T-3 interceptor sewer project, which will stretch from Fort Atkinson’s wastewater treatment plant on the south to the K-mart Plaza on the north. The 23,000-foot sewer line will cover mainly the ester side of the city.
70 Years Ago, August 1951Mike, a 7-year-old boy, was put out when his mother refused to buy a new 50-cent squirt gun. But that refusal didn’t stop him. Young Mike promptly legged it to the Farmers & Merchants bank and demanded a loan of 50-cents to buy his squirt gun. After being denied, his efforts struck the right chord in his parents’ feelings and he ended up getting the squirt gun.
100 Years Ago, August 1921The Cambridge Town Line baseball team met the Old Fellows team if Fort Atkinson at the city park and administer to the local team a real trimming; the final score was 17 to 4.
150 Years Ago, August 1871The gentlemen in connection with the Jefferson Boat Club are preparing for one of the grandest historic performances ever attempted in this quarter, and to be supported by a combination of talent rarely seen outside the large cities. They are going to put on a performance of Shakespeare’s Tragedy of Macbeth.
