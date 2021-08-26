1 Year Ago, August 2020Rebecca Christ and Sierra Schultz both earned first-place finishes as the Fort Atkinson girls swim team opened up its season with a dual loss against Watertown at Fort Atkinson. The meet was the first high school athletic event held in Fort Atkinson in over five months.
20 Years Ago, August 2001The public was able to visit the new Johnson Creek wastewater treatment facility Saturday, as village officials and representatives of engineering and construction firms welcomed visitors and explained the operation. With its recent completion, the wastewater treatment plant replaces an older system built in 1983.
40 Years Ago, August 1981The big top at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds echoed with applause and smiles by spectators young and old as the Carson & Barnes Circus came to town. The event featured everything from clowns and jugglers to lions, tigers and bears.
70 Years Ago, August 1951Employees at Stoppenbeach Sausage Co. in Jefferson reaffirmed their stand concerning their current wage dispute. A meeting of workers had meat cutters and butchers voting 108 to 4 in favor of a strike, leading them to a walkout.
100 Years Ago, August 1921The city clerk of Fort Atkinson has computed the number of miles of street in the city — 25 ½ miles. About 1 mile of this is paved street, so there are 24 ½ miles of macadam, gravel and dirt streets.
150 Years Ago, August 1871There are now several families from Chicago stopping at the Sawyer House in Jefferson, who have come here for the purpose of spending a portion of the summer in recruiting their health. Jefferson is a remarkably healthy point, and in time may become a favorite resort for convalescents from the cities.
