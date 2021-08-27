1 Year Ago, August 2020The Fort Atkinson Police Department recently received information from a confidential informant about a possible confrontation planned between alleged competing gangs. “Fort Atkinson detectives worked to verify and confirm the intelligence and were able to prove that the information was not accurate and was also not reliable,” the police chief Adrian Bump said.
20 Years Ago, August 2001Volunteer workers recently raised the walls and laid the flooring for a Habitat for Humanity home being built in Fort Atkinson. This is the group’s third home in Jefferson County and the first in Fort Atkinson.
40 Years Ago, August 1981Starting the season off with a win could be a sign of things to come for the Lake Mills High School girls’ tennis team. Lake Mills snuck past Sun Prairie with a 5-4 win, giving the team a bright outlook for this season.
70 Years Ago, August 1951The most sliceable fog of the season covered Fort Atkinson this morning with a blanket of moisture. With the possibility of more showers and warmer weather coming, the humidity is predicted to reach 100% in the coming days.
100 Years Ago, August 1921The Barker Bakery is installing a new Middleby & Marshall continuous baking oven with a capacity of 2,000 loaves of bread per day. With this oven and the increased capacity, the bakery will be in a position to bake a full line of hard rolls, whole wheat, rye and raisin bread so as to have an ample supply on hand at all times which was not possible with the present oven.
150 Years Ago, August 1871Rev, J. J. Joss, whose departure on a health-seeking journey we noted a few weeks since, has returned. He reports having had a pleasant trip through the northern part o f this State, Michigan and Minnesota, and comes back much improved in health.
