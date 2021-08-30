1 Year Ago, August 2020The Lake Mills girls cross country team — which brought back a talented senior class that finished 10th at the Division 2 state meet last season — was led to a first-place finish by freshman Ava Vesperman at the Palmyra-Eagle Invitational in Palmyra.
20 Years Ago, August 2001Rob’s Performance Motorsports in Johnson Creek has been named the national Ski-Doo Dealer of the Year. The award was places the dealership first over more than 1,000 dealers across North America.
40 Years Ago, August 1981To improve its emergency services to the community, and to meet new standards mandate by the state, a drive is being launched on behalf of the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to gain funds for a new ambulance-rescue vehicle costing nearly $35,000.
70 Years Ago, August 1951The final statistics have been released by the Bureau of the Census of the U.S. Department of Commerce reveals that the city of Fort Atkinson showed an increase in its population, going from 6,153 in 1940 to 6,280. Jefferson County in total gained 4,201 in population.
100 Years Ago, August 1921Six local men went out picking elderberries Tuesday evening, and they took the liberty of getting into a farmer’s field to get the fruit. When they finished picking and were ready to drive away they were confronted by the owner of the land who gave them a good scare and a lecture on trespassing.
150 Years Ago, August 1871There are now several families from Chicago stopping at the Sawyer House in Jefferson, who have come here for the purpose if spending a portion of the summer in recruiting their health. Jefferson is a remarkable healthy point, and in time may become a favorite resort for convalescents from the cities.
