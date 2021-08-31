1 Year Ago, August 2020Cards and boxes of gift bags that were presented to the numerous community members who volunteered to make facemasks for Fort HealthCare and other recipients since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The mask-making effort churned out thousands of masks and volunteers are still at it.
20 Years Ago, August 2001Workers from the Center for Archeological Research at Marquette University in Milwaukee investigated an area south of Johnson Creek as part of their research in connection with the upcoming Highway 25 reconstruction project. The workers looked at the archeological significance of the area, seeing what they could find out about the kinds of activities that occurred there thousands of years ago.
40 Years Ago, August 1981At the Fort Atkinson City Golf Tournament’s annual awards stag and dinner, the most excitement occurred as the golfers scampered in from the rain. The tournament champ, Loren Rheineck, got a standing ovation after winning his first tournament in over 35 years of trying.
70 Years Ago, August 1951Fort Atkinson and Jefferson businessmen were informed that “all isn’t hay” in the farming business at a businessmen’s “get acquainted” tour of representative dairy farms in the area. A beautiful day marked the first successful venture of this kind.
100 Years Ago, August 1921Civil War soldiers in the counties of Jefferson, Walworth and Waukesha held their annual reunion at Jefferson and from all reports the 1921 gathering was one of the most enjoyable and successful of the many reunions already held.
150 Years Ago, August 1871One day last week while at lay about a half a mile below the dam floating a small raft on the Crawfish river, a boy discovered in the water a pocket book which upon examination was found to contain a large roll of greenbacks, which having laid in the water so long were worthless.
