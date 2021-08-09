1 Year Ago, August 2020An in-person commencement ceremony on the Jefferson High School football field looked like no other in the history of the school, with masked graduates six feet apart across the full extent of the bleachers and family members spaced out six feet distant from each other across the field. The evening’s ceremony provided perfect weather, warm but not hot, with the sinking sun casting the graduates in their mortarboards into silhouette on the stands.
20 Years Ago, August 2001Call a woman a Raggedy Ann, and she might not take it too well. But Mildred Treloar of Watertown would be pleased. The 81-year-old has made more than 3,000 of the Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls since a 1974 industrial accident in which she lost two fingers. She was contacted by the Easter Seals Society who provided her with information and materials for making the dolls, which have been sold in Easter Seals stores.
40 Years Ago, August 1981Children ages five to 13 years and grandmothers will have the opportunity to race their pet hamsters or gerbils in the second edition of the Fort Fest Hamster and Gerbil Race Friday and Saturday. A special grandmother’s race has been scheduled for both days, with all grandmothers eligible. “Habitrail” balls, in which the hamsters and gerbils run, will be provided.
70 Years Ago, August 1951The Fort Atkinson city council received a complaint from Mr. and Mrs. William Schaefer, 105 N. Fourth st., concerning 25 to 30 chickens kept by a neighbor in a space “not over 15 feet square.” The enclosure is not more than 25 feet from their back door and bedroom windows, and the smell from the chickens is terrific in the hot and damp weather. In addition, the noise the chickens cause every morning is not inducive to sleeping.
100 Years Ago, August 1921“A Private Scandal” at the Lyric, Sunday, Aug. 14: Grim, white with jealous rage, he stood before her. “I’m — going —in — there! Get out of my way!” Jeanne, her hands clutched at the door frame, stood with her back against the heavy door. The look which she gave her lover was fearless, yet in it was an unspoken plea for faith in her. “You can’t go in there Jerry, that’s my room.”
150 Years Ago, August 1871A wind storm, accompanied by a heavy discharge of electricity, passed over the village on Monday night. Trees were blown down, while the orchards suffered considerably in loss of fruit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.