1 Year Ago, September 2020The Lake Mills girls tennis team cruised to a 6-1 victory over Milwaukee St. Thomas More in Lake Mills for the team’s first dual win of the season. “The girls finally got a well-deserved win,” Lake Mills head coach Stephanie Hanke said. “We’ve played a lot of tough competition, and I think that will really benefit us as we enter conference play.”
20 Years Ago, September 2001It has been months since fire engulfed and destroyed the processing plant and offices of Creekwood Farms. The new egg grading and processing equipment will be some of the highlights of the farm’s upcoming open house. The open house was planned to help celebrate the farm’s new beginning.
40 Years Ago, September 1981The first southeastern Wisconsin Photography Festival is set for this month at Hoard Historical Museum. The Optimist Club of Fort Atkinson will sponsor the exhibit and program. This festival hopes to implement photography as a unique teaching tool, especially for young people.
70 Years Ago, September 1951Arrangements are in process for a group of Fort Atkinson conservationist to spend the weekend at the Trees for Tomorrow camp at Eagle River, it was announced by Howard Carmany, Wisconservation club president. The group will be comprised of 25 junior and senior high school boys and 12 to 15 farmers and businessmen.
100 Years Ago, September 1921Due to the fact that hens are now in their molting period, fewer eggs are being marketed and some stores find it difficult to fill orders.
150 Years Ago, September 1871The people of Jefferson County have every reason to be proud of the splendid success, which in every particular has attended the county fair. Owing to wise management the people of the county were made conversant with the liberal provisions which the Society had made in premiums and accommodations on the ground, and right well did they respond in attendance and entries.
