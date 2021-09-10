1 Year Ago, September 2020Freshman Ben Stricker and junior Jada Zorn both led the boys and girls Fort Atkinson cross country teams to dual wins over Lakeside Lutheran at Dorothy Carnes Park in Fort Atkinson. The Blackhawk boys had five of the seven best times at the dual, earning a 23-38 victory over the Warriors. The girls won a close 27-28 dual versus Lakeside.
20 Years Ago, September 2001The Jefferson County Land Trust completed the purchase of 14 acres along the Rock River in the Town of Watertown. This acquisition is the third land preservation project completed by the JCLT since it began such a projects in 2000.
40 Years Ago, September 1981The Fort Atkinson JV Football team took a win in its first game of the season. Tom Kinney took the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and scored on a 35-yard touchdown play to give the Blackhawks a 13-7 win.
70 Years Ago, September 1951Lake Mills public schools have completed their first week of school. There is an enrollment increase of 5% over the last year in the elementary school and 10% increase in high school enrollment. Girls outnumbered the boys in the high school.
100 Years Ago, September 1921The Woodmen ball team of Sumner defeated the Odd Fellows’ team of Fort Atkinson. The game went ten innings and the score was 9 to 8. These teams have played four games and each won two games, therefore the deciding game will be played in the near future.
