1 Year Ago, September 2020The Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson announced a new series of virtual programs available through the museum’s website and YouTube channels. “The Hoard Historical Museum is dedicated to sharing our area’s history,” said Merrilee Lee, director of the museum, “While we love having people come to the museum to learn, we realize that these are not ‘normal’ times for us all. So, we created these programs to help share history outside our museum’s walls and even outside our area!”
20 Years Ago, September 2001Stone House Development Inc. of Madison is renovating the former Jefferson Middle School into 35 apartments, keeping the historic details while transforming the interior into modern living space. The old school, which served as Jefferson’s high school for many years before it turned into a middle school, will house a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments.
40 Years Ago, September 1981The Black Hawks girls’ volleyball team defeated Whitewater 16-14, 5-15 and 15-10 in a real struggle. “In the third game it (Whitewater) did some spiking at us, but we also showed some good offense and defense. I’d have to say it was a total team effort,” coach Bev Killian said.
70 Years Ago, September 1951The Young Farmers and Future Farmers held their 15th annual Fall Festival. The rural gents, who once a year turn showmen to stage this autumn party, invited weathermen from miles around to be special guest during the two-day event in the hopes that it would bring good climate to the event. The two-day event was held at Jones Park.
100 Years Ago, September 1921With the start of the new school year, the Agricultural Department is being moved from the high school building to the first floor of the junior high school building. Shop work will be taught along with agriculture in the freshman and senior years.
150 Years Ago, September 1871Jefferson has been quite unfortunate with regard to fires during the past few months. Two have occurred within the past week. The Cheese Factory was discovered to be on fire and the fire was extinguished before any material damage had been done.
