1 Year Ago, September 2020When the Fort Atkinson girls golf team had a fellow player Natalie Kammer in the hospital, the team showed what friendship is all about. “We went and paid a visit to Natalie at the hospital,” Fort Atkinson head coach Joe Leibman said. “We made some signs for her. We tried to give her some emotional support. She really wanted to be there and play.”
20 Years Ago, September 2001The community of Jefferson has been busy preparing for the 31st annual German-heritage festival, Gemuetlichkeit Days. Representatives of the Gemuetlichkeit Days committee and other Jefferson businesses and organizations began set-up for the weekend events. A brief observance in memory of the countless people who died in the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C.
40 Years Ago, September 1981Nearly 300 women attended the fall fashion extravaganza, entitled “Fall Fantasy,” which took place in Lake Mills. More than $850 was raised for the American Cancer Society during the benefit style show, which featured the very latest in autumn finery.
70 Years Ago, September 1951Two out-of-city companies are considering the possibility of inaugurating mass home building programs in Fort Atkinson; it was disclosed at the Chamber of Commerce board of directors meeting. It was reported that one of the firms is presently looking for sufficient land to hold a 50-house project.
100 Years Ago, September 1921It was reported that five men in a big car drove up to Greenwood’s Bank in Lake Mills, in the middle of the night. Three men went to the rear of the bank while two stayed in front. The night watch saw them and started the fire alarms. The visitors scrambled into the car and sped out of town.
150 Years Ago, September 1871The Fort Atkinson Cemetery is fast becoming one of the finest burial places in this portion of the state. New drives and walks are being laid out which when completed will prove a great addition to the beauty of the place. The most noticeable feature in the cemetery is the beautiful and imposing Italian marble monument.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.